Breaking B’s Uncle Hector dies at 83

He died in New York, aged 83, Mark Margolis, actor best known for playing Hector Salamanca in the television series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. His son Morgan gave the sad news, who did not reveal the circumstances of the death, limiting himself to saying that it was a short illness.

Mark Margolis: da Scarface a Breaking Bad

Born in 1939, Margolis was born in Philadelphia into a family of Jewish immigrants. His passion for acting has led him to work in a number of successful films, collaborating with famous directors such as Francis Ford Coppola, Darren Aronofsky e Brian DePalma. Among his most remembered films, there are Cotton Club, Requiem for a Dream e Noah. One of his most iconic roles was that of Albertothe Bolivian killer in the service of Tony Montana in the film Scarface.

His television career was also brilliant, where he played a character who probably most of all made him famous all over the world: the ruthless uncle Hector Salamanca, the head of the Mexican cartel. An extremely three-dimensional character among the most hated, but at one point also loved, of Breaking Bad (and in the prequel series Better Call Saul), both created by Vince Gilligan.

Writing is my passion, music is my life and Liam Gallagher my God. Otherwise I’m 30 and a musician, singer and songwriter. Here I mainly write about music and videogames, but everything that has to do with the creation of parallel worlds fascinates me. 🌋From Pompeii with love.🧡

