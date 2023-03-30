Home Technology The PC version of “The Last of Us Part I” also encountered many running problems at the beginning of its launch- Engadget Chinese Version
Technology

The PC version of “The Last of Us Part I” also encountered many running problems at the beginning of its launch- Engadget Chinese Version

by admin
The PC version of “The Last of Us Part I” also encountered many running problems at the beginning of its launch- Engadget Chinese Version

Naughty Dog

Just like what happened when many games were first launched in recent years, the PC version of “The Last of Us Part I” received a lot of bad reviews from players due to many running problems as soon as it was launched. According to the feedback on Steam, the work is full of lag and does not make good use of the hardware. It is said that the time to start and run the shader for the first time on Steam Deck is even more than an hour.

Faced with such a disaster, Naughty Dog immediately launched a patch program. Judging from the test results of our main site colleagues, the stability has improved slightly, but the overall performance has not yet met expectations. However, according to the official statement, subsequent repairs and updates will come soon.

See also  Or release in April! Mi 13 Ultra will have a white back shell and ceramics will continue to be absent | XFastest News

You may also like

Ed-0: Zombie Uprising Coming to PC, PlayStation, and...

Debate about AI: Cheap polemics don’t help

After Soyuz MS-22 landed, the damaged Russian capsule...

High-zoom camera crash fixed after April update of...

VMware Partner Connect evolves to address the multi-cloud...

Siae: Meta treats like Kim. The reply: they...

What is Inworld AI, halfway between artificial intelligence...

More than ChatGPT, we should be afraid of...

iOS/iPadOS 16.4 official version already supports PS5 DualSense...

“Someone shared a file with you,” beware

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy