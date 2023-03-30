Naughty Dog

Just like what happened when many games were first launched in recent years, the PC version of “The Last of Us Part I” received a lot of bad reviews from players due to many running problems as soon as it was launched. According to the feedback on Steam, the work is full of lag and does not make good use of the hardware. It is said that the time to start and run the shader for the first time on Steam Deck is even more than an hour.

Faced with such a disaster, Naughty Dog immediately launched a patch program. Judging from the test results of our main site colleagues, the stability has improved slightly, but the overall performance has not yet met expectations. However, according to the official statement, subsequent repairs and updates will come soon.