The drying rack is the best accessory to manage the laundry that we can buy at home. On the market there are models of all kinds and species, even if lately the best for managing space is the ceiling clothesline. Now instead of dealing with the different models, let’s see which materials we can choose them from, so you can make a more informed choice, based on your needs and requirements.

resin

The resin it is a material that resembles plastic in that it is light and easy to move. There is only one disadvantage: the clotheshorses are delicate and sensitive to heat, although they are resistant to cold, water and bad weather. It is recommended as a material during the winter because it does not rust, but you have to be very careful because it is prone to breakage. However the drying racks in resin are very resistant, they do not deform and therefore they can also be preferred to other materials, such as those in aluminum.

The steel

The stainless steel it is perhaps among the most comfortable ever, because it is robust and resistant. You can keep it indoors or outdoors, although it may be prone to rusting. It’s perfect for the family, as it’s big enough and can handle a lot of laundry. In terms of durability, it is unlikely to break. So much so that you can even hang heavy laundry such as sheets and bathrobes on it.

The aluminum

A valid alternative to plastic and steel are the aluminum hangers. It is the most traditional material and adapts to models with ics closure. When buying an aluminum drying rack it is important to bear in mind that it should never be kept outdoors because it tends to rust easily, even when you put wet laundry on it. Furthermore, it must also periodically undergo maintenance treatments, precisely because it is delicate and subject to the risk of being damaged.

The plastic

The plastic it is among the lightest, most comfortable, practical and economical materials. Compared to steel and wood, for example, it is very light, but this certainly does not jeopardize its ability to withstand even the heaviest laundry. Another advantage is that plastic drying racks do not rust, so they can be placed both indoors and outdoors. The only attention you need to have it is to clean it to remove dust and dirt residues. You can easily carry them from one point in the room to another, from one point in the house to another. In short, overall they do not involve disadvantages, so they are really practical and perfect for those who have little time to devote to maintenance.

The wood

Il wood is one last material that we want to analyze. On the market there are many models made of wood, they have an elegant design, a unique beauty of their kind, and therefore perfect to adapt to the inside of the house. This may mean that the wooden drying rack is also beautiful to look at at home. Overall, wood is a delicate material, so it’s perfect to keep inside the house and certainly not outside, otherwise you risk it rotting.

Usually the wood used for drying racks is beech, another reason why it would be advisable not to leave the drying rack outside. A little rain or even a little humidity is enough to permanently damage the drying rack. This is because wood tends to absorb water and then fall into a thousand pieces. In itself, however, it is a heavy and resistant material, with an attractive design and a pleasant and well-studied shape. Most of the wooden drying racks are vertical in shape, equipped with a central axis placed on the various arms with the available drying surface.