Home News PS5 Standard without games and without surcharges now available on Amazon Italy – Multiplayer.it
News

PS5 Standard without games and without surcharges now available on Amazon Italy – Multiplayer.it

by admin
PS5 Standard without games and without surcharges now available on Amazon Italy – Multiplayer.it

Through Amazon Italia it is possible to buy one again PS5 without bundles and without surcharges (Offer is currently only valid for Amazon Prime subscribers). The price is as always € 549.99. You can find the console at this address.

The console it’s available at the time of writing for immediate purchase, but, as noted above, only to Amazon Prime subscribers. All sold and shipped by Amazon. Obviously there are no surcharges, in addition to the cost of the console.

This PS5 is the standard model, i.e. the one with an optical reader to use both PS4 and PS5 games on disc. The package obviously includes a DualSense controller and all the necessary cables for power supply and connection to the TV.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!


PS5

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.

See also  Taken by the neck and robbed in the center of Treviso. The complaint of two students, gang hunt

You may also like

Rancher kidnapped in Arauca was released in Venezuelan...

Blessd, Barcelona’s guest of honor at the Camp...

Teacher mobility 2023, Pizzo (Uil Scuola Rua): “Do...

Avian flu arrives

Blonde, Ana De Armas reacts to criticism and...

Last year, Guangdong Province implemented tax rebates, tax...

Behind the difficult situation in San Vicente del...

Senator Bruno Astorre (Pd) died in one of...

A man defended himself and shot two thieves...

At the cinema in the footsteps of Goya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy