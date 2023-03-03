Through Amazon Italia it is possible to buy one again PS5 without bundles and without surcharges (Offer is currently only valid for Amazon Prime subscribers). The price is as always € 549.99. You can find the console at this address.

The console it’s available at the time of writing for immediate purchase, but, as noted above, only to Amazon Prime subscribers. All sold and shipped by Amazon. Obviously there are no surcharges, in addition to the cost of the console.

This PS5 is the standard model, i.e. the one with an optical reader to use both PS4 and PS5 games on disc. The package obviously includes a DualSense controller and all the necessary cables for power supply and connection to the TV.

