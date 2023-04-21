in one year, 47 have reported the employers [notiziediprato.it]

The anti-exploitation task force works: in one year 47 have reported the employers

Complaints which gave rise to 19 criminal proceedings. The point on the tools activated under the anti-exploitation protocol was made this morning in the town hall by all the actors involved

There are 19 criminal proceedings for labor exploitation initiated during 2022 by the Prato Public Prosecutor’s Office thanks to the prevention and contrast group set up at the end of 2021 with the renewal of the anti-exploitation protocol between the Municipality, Public Prosecutor’s Office, Region, Asl Toscana Centro, trade unions , Anti-Trafficking System and University Research Center The Other Law.

It is precisely this integrated process, subject to monitoring this morning in the municipal building, which has allowed the three ASL inspectors already operating in the Safe Work Plan of which the group they form is an offshoot, to significantly increase the numbers. The proceedings in 2022 are over a third of the total put together since 2016, the year of the reform of article 603 bis on labor exploitation, equal to 54. These are mainly Chinese entrepreneurs but there are also one Italian, one Bengali and seven North Africans. The activities are equally distributed among the three macro-lots and with some appendices in the province. There were 77 inspections, also carried out in collaboration with other entities. As many as 75 suspects out of 115 were hidden behind front names. 680 identified workers of which almost 500 Chinese, the most reluctant to collaborate with the judicial police. Collaborating victims reported working 12-14 hours a day, 7 days a week, for wages often paid by the piece or by the hour. Holidays and sick leave are not contemplated and in any case are not paid.

A super job, long and complex to be able to ascertain the effective exploitation, in the face of a small workforce, just three local health inspectors. The director of the Prevention, Hygiene and Safety in the workplace unit of the Asl Toscana Centro Luigi Mauro announces the arrival of reinforcements: “Thanks to the national project SoleIl – explains Mauro – we have the possibility in the coming months to strengthen our specialized group with 10 new units. This will allow us to be more incisive at a territorial level both in the emergence of cases and in the investigative action that follows”.

The criminal proceedings also arise from the reports of the Municipality’s anti-exploitation desk, the result of the same integrated protocol between entities. From January 2022 to last February, 46 men and one woman knocked on this door to report their working conditions, including many Pakistanis and Bangladeshis, but also three Chinese. The places of exploitation are mainly Chinese-run clothing companies. Complaints to which are added those collected by the unions,

Small numbers compared to the size of this economic and social scourge but growing thanks to the coordinated work between institutions and despite the few human and economic resources available. “The protocol also includes the protection of people who emerge from a condition of exploitation. – says the councilor for immigration Simone Mangani – It is therefore essential for us to be in the anti-trafficking network of the Region, it is essential to be able to give these people an alternative , regularizing their position and providing help on the contractual front. The most difficult part is to make people understand that an alternative is possible”.

