From the reform of the civil process, renewables and collective agreements. Here is the point by point report of the Council of Ministers chaired by Mario Draghi, which ended a few hours ago.

Reform of the civil process. The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia, approved in preliminary examination two legislative decrees implementing the delegated law for the reform of the civil trial and the Office for the trial, approved by Parliament on November 26, 2021. well-known Chigi palace. The interventions – which are part of the commitments for the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) – aim to provide faster answers to the daily needs of citizens in compliance with the guarantees, always underlines Palazzo Chigi.

Legislative decrees implementing European provisions.

1. Corrective measures implementing the Directive (EU) on the fight against fraud affecting the financial interests of the Union by means of criminal law.

2. Rules for adapting national legislation to the provisions of the European Parliament regulation relating to European funds for venture capital and the regulation relating to European funds for social entrepreneurship.

3. Provisions for the adaptation of national legislation in relation to the fees charged on cross-border payments in the European Union and currency conversion fees.

4. Adaptation of the national legislation establishing a general framework for securitization, establishes a specific framework for simple, transparent and standardized securitisations.

5. Implementation of the EU regulation on the pan-European personal pension product (PEPP);

6. Rules for the adaptation of national legislation to the provisions of cybersecurity, and to the certification of cybersecurity for information and communication technologies;

7. Provisions on the identification and registration system of operators, establishments and animals for the adaptation of national legislation to the provisions of the EU regulation

8. Implementing provisions of the EU regulation on trade, import, conservation of wild and exotic animals and training for animal operators and professionals, also in order to reduce the risk of zoonosis outbreaks, as well as the introduction of rules penalties aimed at punishing the illegal trade in protected species.

9. Provisions relating to medical devices,

10. Provisions for the adaptation of the national legislation relating to in vitro diagnostic medical devices.

Renewable energies. The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Prime Minister Mario Draghi, following the overall assessment and harmonization of the public interests involved, pursuant to article 5, paragraph 2, letter c-bis), of law no. 400, resolved – reads the press release – the approval of the positive environmental compatibility judgment for eleven projects for electricity production plants powered by renewable sources (wind energy), for a total power of approximately 452 MW. In accordance with article 7 of the decree-law of 17 May 2022, n. 50, the resolutions adopted replace the environmental impact assessment provision (Via) for all purposes.

Collective agreements. The Council of Ministers authorized the Minister for Public Administration, Renato Brunetta, to express the favorable opinion of the Government on the hypothesis of a collective agreement relating to managerial areas and referred to the managers of public administrations pursuant to art. 1, paragraph 2, of the legislative decree n. 165 of 2001, signed on 29 December 2021 by the Agency for the negotiating representation of public administrations and by the trade union confederations, with the exception of Confedir and Usae.

Recruitments. The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister of Public Administration Renato Brunetta, the Minister of Economy and Finance Daniele Franco and the Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi, approved the authorization for the school year 2022/2023 to hire, for an indefinite period, on the posts actually vacant and available, a number equal to 422 units of Catholic religion teachers, 60 units of educational staff, 10,116 units of ATA staff, 94,130 units of teaching staff and 361 units of school managers.

Consolidated text of local authorities. The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister of the Interior Luciana Lamorgese, to allow the completion of the rehabilitation work of the institution with respect to the conditioning by organized crime, approved the six-month extension of the commissioner management of the Municipality of Barrafranca (Enna), pursuant to article 143 of legislative decree no. 267.

Golden power. The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti, approved the exercise of special powers, in the form of prescriptions, pursuant to article 1-bis of decree-law no. 21 of 2012, in relation to the transaction, notified by Fastweb Spa, concerning the 2022-2023 Annual Plan for the purchase of goods and services relating to the design, implementation, maintenance and management of broadband electronic communication services with 5G technology; the exercise of special powers, in the form of prescriptions, pursuant to article 1-bis of decree-law no. 21 of 2012, in relation to the transaction, notified by the company Wind Tre Spa, concerning the 2022-2023 Annual Plan for the purchase of goods and services relating to the design, construction, maintenance and management of broadband electronic communication services with 5G technology. This was announced by the press release from Palazzo Chigi.

By name. The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister of Defense Lorenzo Guerini, approved the promotion to the rank of general of the army corps of the division general of the normal role of the Carabinieri Carabinieri Andrea Rispoli, with seniority of rank and administrative effect from July 1, 2022.