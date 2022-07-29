PAVIA

An Italian title and two second places: this is the booty won by Eric Fantazzini from Pavia (Carabinieri sports center, at the tricolor bobsleigh and skeleton championships (a sort of sled), held in the “Renzo Alverà” facility in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

«I am very satisfied – commented Fantazzini – I won the Italian flag in the four-man bobsleigh and I won two silver in the two-man bobsleigh and in the individual race. It was a great event, because for the first time in many years we had a good audience and numerous participants, which means that the bobsleigh and skeleton movement is growing, also in view of the Milan and Cortina 2026 Winter Games ” . Fantazzini won together with his national team mates Patrick Baumgartner and Lorenzo Bilotti, with the addition of another blue, Robert Mircea. In the two-man bob Mattia Variola and Jose Obou (Fiamme Azzurre) won the Italian flag, overtaking the couple composed of Robert Mircea and Fantazzini himself, just 2 cents behind. «A silver that leaves us a little bitter in the mouth – admits the bobbyist from Pavia – in the first heat we made mistakes during the pushing phase, having little experience of pushing together. We paid with 7 ”of final gap. In the second heat we pushed hard, setting the best time and getting close to our two rivals, but without being able to overtake them. In the monobob second place for the 26 year old from Pavia. «No holidays – concludes Fantazzini – we need to prepare for the winter season. The next thrusting rally will be on August 22 in Germany. ”