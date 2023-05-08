Home » Naples champion of Italy, tour of the field and choirs for Osimhen-Corriere TV
At the final whistle of the match against Fiorentina the second act explodes din the party Naples champion of Italy. But unlike last Thursday, when Spalletti’s team was busy in Udine, this time Osimhen and his teammates are at the Maradona, renamed the stadium of the Italian champions.

A party inside the stadium, with the players going around the field with a large tricolor and chants especially for the hero Osimhen. Outside the carousels, the fireworks, the choirs, the trumpets and all the demonstrations of affection that had already broken out on Thursday evening, continued until late at night.

May 7, 2023 – Updated May 7, 2023 , 9:31 pm

