Psychologist Milica Krstić on the mental health of young people Magazine

Psychologist Milica Krstić spoke for RTS about the mental health of young people!

Young people face different problems, just like adults. Hardly a day goes by without someone complaining that they are under stress, upset, moody, worried – especially after the terrible tragedies that happened in the past period.

The platform for psychotherapy, which is completely free, was designed by psychologist Milica Krstić and her fellow psychotherapists. Milica Krstić, a psychologist, explained earlier whether all the stress bothers young people, as a guest on RTS’s Morning Program.

“It seems to me that young people are more and more aware of their mental health, given that there is also the Internet and social networks. Simply, people have the opportunity to research what is happening to them when they notice some of the symptoms,” said the psychologist. He points out that it is also a double-edged sword, because it can also bring a lot of problems. For example, on the networks young people see other people and think that they are happier than them.

“The environment’s expectations are too high for young people, that they should be great, and they are dissatisfied, because they think they are average. Many are depressed, lonely, sad, anxious“, said Krstić, who points out that the fear that prevailed during the pandemic influenced people to “separate from their feelings”, so they became attached to screens and social networks. wrong, because a person needs companionship.

Recipe of Klinika Nazdravle:

observe yourself,

Talk about your problems,.

There is no shame in seeking the help of an expert

“During 2020, several of my friends tried to commit suicide, two of them succeeded. This led me to create an online platform that will help people to be well. About 90 therapists participate in the platform, in nine languages. There is no working of time, and the time dedicated to the user, which is completely free of charge and lasts about 60 minutes”, said Krstić. He notes that the most important thing is to build trust between parents and children and that conversation and patience are needed.

The Institute for Mental Health in Belgrade has opened two telephone lines for psychological help and support for the families of the victims of the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar”, teachers and students: 063 868-17-57 and 063 868-22-17. Also, at the UKCS Psychiatry Clinic, a team of experts has been formed that will be available to support anyone who needs it. Phone numbers available at the Psychiatry Clinic: 011 268-50-50, 011 366-21-24 and 063 310-723.

