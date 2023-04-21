the police extract the animal from the bodywork, then release it free – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) A motorist has found a lynx in his car. It happened last Tuesday, April 18, in Portage County, Wisconsin, United States. The man immediately called the police who, together with gamekeeper Bryan Lockman, intervened to extract the animal from the bodywork. They therefore managed to capture the lynx which was then released into the wild. “My officers are very good at solving problems, but this puzzled them and we called in backup,” Sheriff Mike Lukas said on Facebook. (LaPresse)