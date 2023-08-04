Height affects the risk of many diseases – health

Whether big or small – the difference is just centimeters, one would think. But the height of the risk of diseases such as cancer, diabetes or heart attack also depends to a large extent on body length.

Of course, height in a person’s life is not indifferent. Tall people are more successful on average, smaller ones are often less respected. The social differences for young and old are considerable, even if in times of diversity the good, old, valuable message is gladly heard, according to which all characteristics of a person are attractive and at some point an advantage. At least the biology should be fair, one might think – a few centimeters or not, human beings are still human beings. But even when you get sick, body size is not irrelevant, as several studies by researchers at the University Hospital Düsseldorf show, for which data from the health information company IQVIA was evaluated. It’s about heart disease, cancer and diabetes, and depending on the disease, sometimes the big ones and sometimes the little ones lose out.

