Heima-breaking latest news was born a month ago

Alessandro Borgo and the partner Irene Stronga psychologist, have become parents: he was born a month ago Home. To give the news the Italian version of The Hollywood Reporterwith a video interview with the actor of Eight Mountains e Subura.
“I’m very well, because this thing has arrived in our lives, which makes us sleep little, but forces us to ask ourselves a lot of questions,” said Borghi. “When I first saw my son it is as if we recognized each other” he added.
Then he explained theorigin of the name Heima: «Irene and I have discovered that we are passionate about the mountains together. There was a trip to Iceland, our guide was a very sweet and very kind man who one day told us that they use a word to say that one is at home and at the same time in the world, it is called heima».