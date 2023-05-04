Heima-breaking latest news was born a month ago

Alessandro Borgo and the partner Irene Stronga psychologist, have become parents: he was born a month ago Home. To give the news the Italian version of The Hollywood Reporterwith a video interview with the actor of Eight Mountains e Subura.

“I’m very well, because this thing has arrived in our lives, which makes us sleep little, but forces us to ask ourselves a lot of questions,” said Borghi. “When I first saw my son it is as if we recognized each other” he added.