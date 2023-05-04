Home » Heima-breaking latest news was born a month ago
Health

Heima-breaking latest news was born a month ago

by admin
Heima-breaking latest news was born a month ago

Alessandro Borgo and the partner Irene Stronga psychologist, have become parents: he was born a month ago Home. To give the news the Italian version of The Hollywood Reporterwith a video interview with the actor of Eight Mountains e Subura.

“I’m very well, because this thing has arrived in our lives, which makes us sleep little, but forces us to ask ourselves a lot of questions,” said Borghi. “When I first saw my son it is as if we recognized each other” he added.

Then he explained theorigin of the name Heima: «Irene and I have discovered that we are passionate about the mountains together. There was a trip to Iceland, our guide was a very sweet and very kind man who one day told us that they use a word to say that one is at home and at the same time in the world, it is called heima».

See also  This antioxidant-rich drink could reduce cellulite and it seems incredible that clothing is involved too

You may also like

what the symptoms are, where it is widespread...

Running every day? It’s a gift every day!

Covid: Bolsonaro cries talking about his fears about...

USA approve world’s first vaccine against RS virus

Cleaning WPC planks: remove stains with home remedies

She suffers from constant belching and discovers that...

Corona-News: Hamburg continues to pay for corona catch-up...

Coffee is good for a healthy heart: it...

«In three regions peaks of 1,000 children to...

just no! The podcast against violence | >

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy