The 2023 Formula 1 season kicks off. In Bahrain, from today until Saturday 25, we go to the track for the pre-championship tests: we run until 5.30 pm Italian time to see where the teams are in view of the first GP of the World Championship 2023 which will also be held in Sakhir on 5 March. On TV live on Sky Sport F1 (channel 207) and streaming on NOW. Tests also visible on Skysport.it and on our YouTube and TikTok pages

