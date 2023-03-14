Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

Paola Caruso in lacrime a very true. The showgirl retraced together with Silvia Toffani his son’s story Michele, only 4 years old, was paralyzed in the lower part of the body due to a puncture performed by a doctor during a holiday in Egypt. The little one can only walk with a brace and will probably never recover full mobility of the lower limbs. Between tears Paola Caruso said: «Unfortunately his foot does not move and he has no sensitivity to the outer side of the leg. At this point we can’t wait any longer because he’s twisting his foot and also his hip because the baby doesn’t walk well. He is always with the brace, he cannot be without it, even if his leg has started moving again».

Paola Caruso, son’s birthday party after the illness: “But he will have to take care of himself for a long time”

How is Paola Caruso’s son

The popular Mediaset face added: «Only a mother can understand a pain like this. The damage done is permanent and the only thing we can do is an operation which, however, has a maximum success of 60% and is not safe. My son will have to wear the brace forever.”

Paola Caruso: “I can’t forgive myself for it”

What Paola Caruso is experiencing is an authentic drama, for which she feels strong senses of guilt: «He was healthy, he was completely healthy. I can’t forgive myself that day when I said yes to that sting from the doctor. How do I explain to him that he will have to wear the brace forever. I suffer in an indescribable way. He’s paying for something I’ve decided. Now Michele is psychologically hardened, at four years old he is already tried by life, he is not carefree ». The story also deeply shook Silvia Toffanin, unable like Caruso to hold back the tears during the hard story.

