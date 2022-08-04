Home Health Helping us find serial killers in artificial intelligence: Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative on Today’s GR Live – AI: The Somnium Files nirvanA Initiative
Helping us find serial killers in artificial intelligence: Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative on Today’s GR Live – AI: The Somnium Files nirvanA Initiative

Helping us find serial killers in artificial intelligence: Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative on Today's GR Live

Following the success of AI: Somnium Files in September 2019, a sequel to the game was released in June this year under the title AI: The Somnium Files: nirvanA Initiative.

The sequel was conceived as an anime visual adventure novel based on the premise of solving a serial killer case that began with the discovery of the right half of a body in the past, and the left half of it emerged six years later with no signs of decay. Needless to say, this is a confusing conundrum.

To see how this mystery begins to unravel, our own David will check out the first hour of AI at today’s GR Live: Somnium Files: The nirvanA Initiative. From the usual 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, you will be able to see David on the GR Live homepage to see how this strange story begins.

Before we get started, be sure to check out the launch trailer for the title below.

