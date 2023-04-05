Many people suffer from headaches on a regular basis. There can be many causes behind the pain, such as stress or lack of sleep. FOCUS online says which trick you can use to relieve the headache.

Tension headaches are very stressful for those affected because they often occur in everyday life and can last for a long time. A simple trick can quickly solve this type of headache.

What exactly are tension headaches?

There are over 200 different types of headaches – and the causes are just as diverse.

Tension headaches slowly spread in the neck area over the temples to the skull. Although the pain is usually less intense than, for example, migraine attacks, it often lasts a long time and those affected sometimes have to endure pain all day long. This makes a regular everyday life or the job difficult for many.

Why do tension headaches occur?

Little movement and monotonous postures promote tension headaches. They often occur in connection with muscle tension in the neck area, shoulders and face.

This is how you counteract the pain

For a simple headache trick, all you need is a glass of iced sparkling water. Drink the entire glass in one gulp. The sudden cold shock ensures that tension headaches resolve.

Make sure you really drink the whole glass at once and that the water is as cold as possible. If you don’t have sparkling water, you can also drink very cold tap water.

Danger: For some people, cold is more likely to trigger headaches. In addition, the sparkling water can quickly cause irritability and flatulence if you have a sensitive stomach. According to studies, carbonated water has also fallen into disrepute because a feeling of hunger develops more quickly.

You can also do this for headaches

Other home remedies for headaches include drinking an espresso with lemon or putting a cinnamon mix on your forehead. Even a short walk in the fresh air can help. Unlike migraines or cluster headaches, exercise doesn’t make the pain worse and can even relieve it.

Headache remedies are as diverse as the types of headaches themselves. Sometimes you have to try several methods to find a suitable treatment. However, if you often suffer from headaches, you should definitely have them examined by a doctor.