Rain of leaks for the latest component of Samsung’s S23 line: after discovering the release window of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, in fact, a new leak anticipates us today that the smartphone will have a extremely competitive priceespecially for a device which, in technical terms, aims to be an (almost) top of the range.

The leak, reported by Sammobile’s colleagues, explains that Samsung Galaxy S23 FE costerà 800.000 won in South Korea. This is a price equal to approximately 600 Dollars on the international market, for an MSRP in Euros which could fluctuate between 599 and 699 Euros. If we consider that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was launched at the beginning of 2022 for 769 Euros, we can calculate that the Galaxy S23 FE should cost about one hundred Euros less of the predecessor.

The choice of cut the price of the Galaxy S23 FE, especially taking into account the generalized increase in prices in the smartphone sector in recent months, depends on a set of concomitant factors. The first is Samsung’s high sales expectations for the device, amounting to as many as 10 million units, in line with the rest of the S23 lineup. The second is the fact that the Fan Edition needs a big comeback “in great fanfare” after the cancellation of the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE.

Thirdly, the price drop should justify a worse spec sheet compared to that of Samsung Galaxy S23, the “base” model of the S23 line, which in recent weeks can easily be found for sale at prices that fluctuate just above 800 Euros: if the Galaxy S23 FE really arrives between October and November , it is possible that by then the price of the other devices of the same series has dropped further, making them potential “internal” competitors.

In fact, according to the leaks, the Galaxy S23 FE will have an Exynos 2200 chip from Samsung, the same one used on some Galaxy S22 and decidedly less performing than the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 for Galaxy developed by Qualcomm and the Suwon giant exclusively for the S23 line. Net of this lack, however, the smartphone will still have a 50 MP main camera, a 4,500 mAh battery and 25 W fast charging.