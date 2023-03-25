Hemorrhoids are no longer a taboo subject, but nobody likes to talk about them when they have problems in the anal area – not even with their doctor. Thanks to the pharmacy, you can treat mild symptoms yourself: with a hemorrhoid ointment.

Did you know that everyone has hemorrhoids? In fact, the vascular cushions perform an important task: They are responsible for the so-called fine closure. In other words, hemorrhoids retain liquids and gases. However, if they swell, their function is disrupted and physical symptoms such as burning or itching around the anus occur. Once the anal skin has become inflamed, every visit to the toilet becomes a real agony. Especially when the cushions, which are well supplied with blood, swell and leak – or even tear open and bleed. At this point, those affected ask themselves: What helps against hemorrhoids? And how can you prevent them in the future? You can get the answers here.

How useful is a hemorrhoid ointment?



According to the specialist Marcus Plonsker from the Niendorf proctology department, the classic symptoms such as an itchy or weeping anus can be treated with an over-the-counter hemorrhoid ointment or suppository. The plant substances used in it have an anti-irritant effect, and such pharmaceuticals also contain a local anesthetic. On the other hand, you should definitely avoid using damp toilet paper, as it has preservatives that can irritate your inflamed skin even more. The following self-treatment products are available without a prescription:

This is how you can prevent hemorrhoids



In order for the vascular cushions to be able to carry out their function – without physical discomfort – you should heed the following recommendations from the proctologist:

Drink enough liquid (preferably water), at least two liters a day Eat a balanced diet consisting of at least 30 grams of fiber per day Give yourself enough, but not too much, time each time you go to the toilet; two to three minutes is ideal Exercise regularly every day to stimulate digestion and prevent hemorrhoids

In addition, the specialist gives the following tip for those affected who often suffer from haemorrhoidal symptoms: “For stool regulation, we have psyllium husks very proven”. This is the seed shell of a plant species that has a laxative and regulating effect. In other words, if you are struggling with regular digestive problems such as constipation or diarrhea, which can be proven to promote hemorrhoids, the natural remedy is both healthy and helpful Alternative to over-the-counter funds.

When is a doctor’s visit required?



In addition to the typical burning and itching sensation, normal haemorrhoidal symptoms are unpleasant in many ways: If the vascular cushions swell, this can lead to a feeling of pressure in the anus. And it is also possible to lubricate the bowel movement. Both are particularly annoying if you have to sit a lot during the day. Marcus Plonsker, specialist in proctology, advises the following: If the symptoms do not subside after self-treatment with a hemorrhoid ointment or suppository, a medical examination makes perfect sense. Especially if your symptoms are accompanied by bleeding (especially if you notice fresh blood more often).

