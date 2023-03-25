The Udinese center forward seems to have bewitched a league in particular, we’re talking about the Premier League. The point on Portuguese

The center forward Beto seems to have bewitched several insiders and specifically has immobilized a championship thanks to his raids. The Premier League can’t wait to welcome a striker like the former Portimonense and at the same time the Pozzo family is rubbing their hands. There are several teams interested in signing a player with these characteristics, given that he best represents a type of striker who has been doing a lot in the English tournament in recent seasons. After some time in which the attacker’s role has been denaturalized, the first weight forward seems to be back in vogue. Let’s check which teams are ready to put on the plate several million in order to win the black and white bomber jacket.

The first team which is serious it’s Everton. The Liverpool team tried to secure the Portuguese’s performance already during the winter transfer market. At the time, Udinese’s answer was: “No”. To date, however, the situation could also change quite quickly. The player himself announced during the last interview that he is thinking solely and exclusively of Udinese but then this summer everything could change. Beyond Everton, it should be reported the interest of another team: the Nottingham Forest.

The Italian slopes do not set — If the English league is ready for shock offers, in our country they try to impress in a different way. There are two clubs interested in the player who grew up in Lisbon. Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri (quite marginally) e the Naplesby Aurelio De Laurentiis. Above all, the Neapolitan club could organize the coup, but only if an important player like Victor Oshimen were to leave. Beto’s transfer market is constantly evolving and this promises to be a tough summer for Juventus fans. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on theDeulofeu affair. Ready the replacement of the Spanish << See also The Blue House has another epidemic!Korean media: A Qingwatai administrator was diagnosed with the new crown and did not contact Moon Jae-in | Moon Jae-in-Finance News

March 25 – 12:00

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

