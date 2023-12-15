Hepatitis C screening: the offer has been extended to Bergamo and the sampling points in Piazza Brembana and Serina have also been activated

The Pope John XXIII Asst has extended Saturday morning availability at the Bergamo Hospital Blood Testing Center and activated the possibility of carrying out tests at the collection points in Piazza Brembana and Serina, in response to the high participation in the regional HCV screening campaign.

Access to the blood sampling center of the Bergamo hospital for Saturdays in December (16, 23, and 30) requires an appointment, which can be scheduled online on the Papa Giovanni XXIII Asst website. Meanwhile, access to the testing points in Piazza Brembana and Serina is free and does not require a reservation, with specific days and times allocated for testing until the end of the year.

The test is free and can only be carried out once in this screening process. Those who test positive will be contacted again to start the diagnostic in-depth process and possibly for subsequent treatment in the hepatology clinics of the Papa Giovanni XXIII Asst.

Updated information and the complete list of withdrawal points or where it is possible to carry out HCV screening are always available on the company website. The aim of this campaign is to target citizens born between 1 January 1969 and 31 December 1989, and the response has been encouraging with the high participation rate.

