Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Review

layer of darkness when there are very few guarantees about the ultimate fate of the universe. Every character, non-player character, and environment element in Rogue Trader oozes unpleasantness, casting a shadow on everything and everyone around it.

While the magic, alien creatures, and superhuman beings some games draw from can be unsettling to some players who are used to more down-to-earth drama, it fits perfectly in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. The positive news is that pre-existing knowledge of the scenario isn’t required to fully understand and enjoy the game. As for the rest, the right kind of player will honor the dissonance between their knowledge and the protagonist’s knowledge, and the wrong player… well, the 41st Millennium isn’t for those easily distressed!

A lot of dialogue is broadcast, usually to good effect – it heightens the atmosphere by bringing the world and its people to life. Incorporated in the often riveting dialogue are difficult moral conundrums and uncommon-begetting language which I found to be very true to the game’s universe. At the same time, there are a number of small script errors that may indicate this isn’t one of the longest or most quality-controlled games in the class.

In summary, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a well-executed and incredibly immersive role-playing game that combines faithful echoes of its namesake tabletop game with solid, unique, and intuitive game mechanics. Seeing yourself progress through the game’s various systems of power is extremely rewarding, but it comes at the cost of a thrilling story that features creative relationships and interaction. It’s another entry in the Warhammer 40,000 universe that you must have on your shelf.