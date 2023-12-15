Home » Ren Xianqi Explores Anxi County for “Three Meals and Four Seasons” Program Recording
Ren Xianqi Explores Anxi County for "Three Meals and Four Seasons" Program Recording

Ren Xianqi Explores Anxi County for “Three Meals and Four Seasons” Program Recording

Well-known Taiwanese artist Ren Xianqi visited Jingu Town, Anxi County to record an episode of CCTV’s “Three Meals and Four Seasons” program. The program aims to explore Chinese food and culture, and Ren Xianqi and the crew were in Anxi to taste the local delicacies and immerse themselves in the historical charm of the tea town.

During the recording, Ren Xianqi, CCTV host Wang Jianing, famous domestic nutrition expert Yu Renwen, and Anxi contemporary artist Chen Wenling visited Jingu Xi’an Art Park, where they experienced picking vegetables in the vegetable field and made and tasted Anxi food with master Chen Wenling’s mother, sharing stories behind the dishes and discussing the concept of “mom’s taste.”

“Three Meals and Four Seasons” is a large-scale cultural, tourism, and food culture program launched by China Central Radio and Television this year. It will be broadcast on CCTV-1 during the weekend prime time. The program takes food as its guide and invites celebrities from various fields to form a taste-seeking group, visiting different provinces and cities to explore the cultural and spiritual significance behind Chinese cuisine.

The visit to Anxi County for the program aims to uncover the hidden memories, cultural inheritance, and spiritual belonging of Chinese people, drawing a contemporary spiritual map of the nation. Stay tuned to CCTV-1 for the upcoming episode featuring Anxi County and the exploration of its unique food and culture.

