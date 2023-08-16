Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Maintains Top Spot on UK Game Sales Chart for Second Consecutive Week

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Continues to Dominate UK Game Sales for Second Week

In a surprising turn of events, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has managed to maintain its position at the top of the UK physical game sales chart for the second consecutive week. The game’s impressive sales and various deals have helped it maintain its reign over the competition, including the highly anticipated FIFA 23.

The full chart reveals Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at No. 1, FIFA 23 closely trailing at No. 2, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe holding steady at No. 3. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has made a significant jump to reclaim its spot at No. 4, while Grand Theft Auto V follows suit by rising to fifth place. Hogwarts Legacy, on the other hand, has experienced a drop and currently sits at sixth place.

Minecraft has made a notable climb, securing the seventh position, with Pikmin 4 edging up to eighth. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate has also seen an increase in sales, landing at ninth place. Finally, Gran Turismo 7 dropped to tenth place, rounding off the top ten.

The chart’s movement also highlighted some interesting shifts. Red Dead Redemption 2, a game that had slipped down to No. 36, has managed to leap to No. 16, likely due to a recent port announcement. Atlas Fallen, a game making its debut, has entered the chart but only managed to reach No. 22.

The continued success of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga showcases the enduring appeal of the franchise and the innovative gameplay experience it offers. With its ability to captivate gamers and maintain its position against fierce competition like FIFA 23, the game’s popularity seems unwavering.

As the UK physical game sales chart reflects the trends and preferences of gamers in the country, it will be interesting to see if Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can maintain its dominance for a third week, or if new contenders will rise to challenge its reign.

