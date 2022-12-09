Despite this year’s anomalous climate, autumn remains the quintessential season for herbal teas, infusions and decoctions as well as, of course, the timeless tea. To the delight of connoisseurs, in the last ten years the offer has literally exploded in Italy as well, bringing products that were once difficult to find to the shelves of large-scale retailers. Some say they promote the well-being of the throat, others praise the emollient and soothing action, some seem to stimulate the body’s natural defenses.