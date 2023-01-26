Honey is a food product conceived by honey bees. The latter preserve the nectar of the flowers or the original secretions from the living parts of the plants, add their own substances and then let everything mature inside the hive. Its consumption is recommended not only for its unmistakable taste but also because it is excellent for health.

Honey should not be given to children less than a year old, to prevent possible risks of botulism, to avoid allergic reactions and also to prevent children from getting used to very sweet flavors too soon.

Here are all the benefits of honey: No. 3 is absurd. LIST

Honey fights seasonal ills well, which arrive with the first cold. It also gives energy and vitality. Let’s see together its healing properties. Here is a list of the many benefits of honey: in the first place we can say that it is a great anti-inflammatory for the throat, it calms excitement, lightens insomnia and detoxifies the liver. Light honey is recommended for summer, while dark honey, rich in mineral salts, is excellent for winter.

In second place we must say that it can be used to heal minor burns and abrasions because it proves to be an excellent antibiotic. In third place we find honey which has a balanced glycemic index and therefore keeps the insulin level under control, as well as supporting excellent digestion. The fourth is that it is low-calorie, meaning that it does not make your teeth fat and does not decay and indeed hinders the formation of tartar and supports intestinal transit.

Coughs and colds are fought with eucalyptus honey or forest honeydew, produced by bees directly from the plant and not from the flower and therefore more full-bodied and dark and with an aromatic taste, these are the benefits placed in fifth place. Finally, we place the alfalfa honey, also full of pollen, and that of rhododendron, they are indicated for the treatment of arthritis and as a relaxant of the nervous centres. Honey is therefore truly a very versatile element and also plays a very important role in the kitchen, because it lends itself to many uses.