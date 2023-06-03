Survey Results Reveal Employer To-Do / Culligan Has the Perfect Solution…

Culligan

In a recent survey, water expert Culligan found that many respondents believe they are not drinking enough. Only 31 percent receive bottled mineral water, while 76 percent of the participants would like their employer to provide them with free drinks. With the drinking water solution from Culligan, companies can not only optimally supply their employees, but also promote sustainability and resource protection.

Happy and focused employees are a win-win situation for everyone involved. However, as the current survey by water expert Culligan found out, there are still adjustments that companies can easily make. Around 2,000 participants were asked about their personal assessment of their daily drinking behavior and the extent to which their employer contributes to this. Around a third of those surveyed have the feeling that they do not drink enough. Another third of those surveyed receive water in glass bottles at work. There was a clear consensus among 76 percent of all respondents: they would like their employer to provide them with free drinks. Culligan offers the perfect solution for businesses: piped water technologies and gallon water dispensers.

Employees at their best

Water is the most valuable resource and not just a vital necessity for physical well-being. Adequate hydration is also essential to ensure optimal brain function. After all, the brain is about 80 percent water. Adequate water intake increases concentration and helps ensure that tasks can be completed effectively and decisions can be made. Memory performance is also optimized through regular fluid intake – and thus also cognitive abilities. Incidentally, drinking too little can affect mood, which in turn affects work performance. And last but not least, adequate water intake is the be-all and end-all of physical health. Not drinking enough water during the day can quickly lead to headaches. In short: anyone who wants their own employees to work in top form and be satisfied because their needs are being met provides them with water free of charge.

Water for everyone – sustainable and resource-saving

31 percent of survey participants said they received bottled water from their employer. With Culligan, two problems can be solved at once: an optimal, free water supply for all employees through sustainable and resource-saving technologies. Water in plastic bottles, CO2 emissions from transport and also the production and recycling of glass pose serious challenges for the environment. Culligan offers businesses plumbed systems or gallon water dispensers that meet these challenges. There are no long transport routes for water boxes, which saves many tons of carbon dioxide. In addition to the benefits for the environment, the devices also significantly reduce the costs for the water supply. In addition to the water costs for tap water of around 0.2 cents per liter, only the rental or purchase price of the water dispenser is incurred. The maintenance and service around the water dispenser are included in the rental price.

The poll was conducted by polling and consulting firm YouGov on behalf of Culligan. 2036 women (51%) and men (49%) over the age of 18 from all 7 Nielsen areas were surveyed.

About Culligan

Culligan is a global leader in water solutions. The company has some of the most technologically advanced and modern products for water filtration and treatment in its portfolio internationally. Culligan innovations include water softeners, potable water systems, home, business and water industry solutions. Culligan’s network of franchisees is also a global leader with over 900 dealerships in 90 countries. Founded in 1936 in Illinois to improve drinking water, Culligan is now a global technology company with a focus on ecological, cost-saving and sustainable solutions for improving drinking water for people and nature alike. The company regularly makes its technologies and opportunities available in ecological and humanitarian crises; Culligan is also an innovation driver in plastic avoidance in the private and public sectors.

