Changes on WhatsApp are always around the corner. Now a real gem has popped up for all users: the big news.

Among the most developed applications of the various digital stores we certainly also find WhatsApp. Inside there are always different updates able to amaze users. Another great news has arrived in these hours. Let’s see what it consists of and why it is very useful for all users.

In recent years one of most updated applications on digital stores is certainly WhatsApp. Meta messaging service is the most used by both iOS and Android users. There are always many new things arriving, with the app that manages to keep up with the times and avoid any overtaking by the fierce competitors on the market. Furthermore, developers often take advantage of the Beta version of the application to try out the new functions.

The portal always keeps you informed of the latest news WABetaInfo always ready to update the users who use it daily. In fact, WhatsApp is becoming increasingly useful for all segments of the population. We could see how now it is possible to send any type of file, regardless of its weight. Among the most appreciated features introduced we also find the expansion of the reactions and the photos that can be viewed only once. Now though another gem arrives ready to revolutionize the applicationLet’s find out what it is.

WhatsApp update coming soon: new treat for all users

In these hours the beta version of WhatsApp for Android has introduced a new feature that allows users to add and edit contacts without leaving the app. This feature is available to some beta testers who install one of the latest versions of WhatsApp beta per Android dal Google Play Store.

In recent days WhatsApp has released a new feature that allows users to add contacts or change their information without having to leave the app. It’s worth noting that there was already a shortcut for adding contacts, but it would redirect users to their device’s contacts app. Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta updates for Android, some beta testers can now easily add new contacts to their list or Google Account.

The new feature allows users to add contacts directly within the WhatsAp appp. This means that users no longer need to switch between apps. If you are curious to find out if the function is already available for your WhatsApp account, open your contact list within WhatsApp and select the “New contact” option: if the section in question appears, it means that you can already add contacts without leaving WhatsApp. At the moment this function is only available for some beta testers, but it will soon arrive on the official app.