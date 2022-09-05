For senile dementia we mean a pathology that affects mental functions, leading to a gradual decline of cognitive and motor faculties. The causes of senile dementia are currently unknown and there are no treatments that can permanently block the disease: however, scientific research has proven that a healthy lifestyle, consisting of a balanced diet, physical activity and excellent rest, significantly decreases the risk of increase forms of dementia.

Then, it is very important to remember that although there are currently no real remedies for senile dementia, current drug therapies and suitable assistance, carried out by trained and trained personnel, can considerably slow down the course of the disease, increasing the quality of life of the elderly. For this reason, if carried out by experienced professionals, home care for the elderly allows multiple benefits to both the patient and his family, engaged in almost always very demanding care of the elderly.

Senile dementia, in fact, significantly overlaps with the daily life of the sick person, making the presence of a support figure essential.

Here are revealed the symptoms of senile dementia: the expert speaks

To date, several forms of senile dementia have been determined. The most frequent are Lewy body dementia (DLB), vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. To regularly diagnose the type of dementia the patient is ill with, the doctor is required to gather information about his history and behavior, further determining cognitive and functional abilities through laboratory tests and instrument tests such as CT.

To date, Alzheimer’s is the most common type of degenerative dementia. This in fact shows itself specifically after the age of 65 and seems to be originated by genetic defects that support the gradual destruction of neurons. Vascular dementias, on the other hand, originate from small infarcts that cause subsequent destruction of brain tissue.

Cognitive disorders such as memory problems, difficulty concentrating, slow thinking, a sense of confusion and disorientation, hallucinations, are almost always linked to a slight motor difficulty. Other symptoms of vascular dementia review the complexity of finding words, instant personality changes, states of apathy and depression.

These disorders derive from the cerebral area affected by vascular alterations. Here, then, are explained the symptoms of senile dementia.