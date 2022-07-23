Staying fit is the common goal of all people, even those over the age of 50. It is known that, once you have reached a certain age, it is not easy to find the time and energy to carry out physical activity. Following specific diets is essential.

In Italy this issue is deeply felt, since the age threshold has now risen. Especially, greater attention has been given to a possible abundance or lack of different nutrients. Again, a balanced diet acts as a cornerstone for a healthy life after the age of fifty. There are various diets that you can follow, which require a lot of attention to what you eat.

Here are the 5 best diets if you are over 50: talk to the expert

Let’s start with the steadfast leaders of the Mediterranean diet foresee that carbohydrates are 55-60% of the calories consumed daily, proteins about 15% and fats 25-30%. What changes is the energy requirement, therefore the daily caloric intake.

The second, on the other hand, refers to what concerns fats and seasonings. Here it is good to know that extra virgin olive oil is the primary source of fats, to which are added the omega3s of fish and dried fruit. It is advisable to avoid butter and margarine and decrease the use of salt, while it can be seasoned independently with vinegar, lemon, aromatic herbs and other spices.

The third concerns sweets. These must be reduced to a minimum, also because after the age of 50 it significantly increases the burden of metabolic diseases, in particular diabetes.

The fourth talks about the quantities of water to drink. Water must never be lacking, indeed, it is essential that as we age we get used to drinking even when we do not perceive the stimulus of thirst. Therefore, at least two liters of water should be drunk a day for women and two and a half liters for men, giving back the preference to calcium and sulphate-magnesium mineral waters.

Finally, the last diet is about proteins. The main precaution to follow is to increase the percentage of vegetable proteins, compared to that of animal proteins; therefore, it is good to consume legumes more willingly rather than meat, fish, cured meats, eggs, cheeses.

So here are the best diets to follow when you reach the age of 50, so that you can treat your body perfectly.