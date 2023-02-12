Salvia officinalis is a small shrub with a perennial life cycle. The etymological meaning of the name comes from the Latin term ‘salus’ which suggests good health. This nomenclature has been assigned to the aromatic plant by virtue of the remarkable therapeutic properties it possesses. The medicinal plant belongs to the Lamiaceae family, which contains the largest part of the aromatic herbs.

Here are the beneficial properties of sage: “unbelievable”

Among the many benefits that this plant brings to the body, we find several chemical elements present in common sage that enjoy estrogenic-like properties and act effectively on the symptoms deriving from the climacteric. These elements, by binding to specific receptors in the brain, are able to hinder hot flashes and excessive sweating. Furthermore, certified clinical studies affirm that the daily intake of an extract obtained from fresh sage is a valid natural remedy in the treatment of disorders related to menopause.

Oxidative stress is directly responsible for the progression of major diseases, ranging from cancer to cardiovascular disorders. The 160 polyphenols, present in sage, act as powerful antioxidants. The antioxidant action is due to the presence of certain chemical components, including: caffeic acid, rosmarinic acid, chlorogenic acid, ellagic acid, carnosol and rutin. Therefore, these elements are capable of counteracting the harmful effects arising from free radicals and strengthen the body’s defences. Furthermore, the action of carnosol on free radicals is similar to that obtained following the assumption of alpha-tocopherol.

The antioxidant action performed by rosmarinic acid is 15 times higher than that exerted by trolox: a synthetic vitamin E, water-soluble type. The main beneficial properties of Sage are then: digestive and antispasmodic of the digestive system, promotes the production and outflow of bile (choleretic and cholagogue action), antiseptic, antifungal, estrogenic, anti-sweat, promotes blood sugar control and tonic and general stimulant. Finally, due to its dermopurifying, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, healing and deodorant action, it is used in creams and products for the care of impure skin and greasy and weak hair.