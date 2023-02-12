Home Business It is reported that Meta is planning a new round of layoffs|Meta|it Home|facebook_Sina Technology_Sina.com
IT House news on February 12, according to the British “Financial Times” report, Facebook parent company Meta postponed the budget of several teams, because the company is preparing for a new round of layoffs.

Two Meta employees familiar with the situation said that in recent weeks, the company has been unclear about the budget and future headcount.

Meta had no immediate comment.

Earlier this month, Meta announced that it expects to spend between $89 billion and $95 billion in 2023, a period Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg called a “Year of Efficiency.”

IT House has reported that the company, which holds WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, announced in November last year that it had cut more than 11,000 jobs, accounting for 13% of its total workforce. In addition, technology companies such as Amazon and Microsoft have announced thousands of layoffs due to the economic downturn.


