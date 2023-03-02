Chocolate: better the milk one or the dark one? (instagram) newsby.it

Milk chocolate or dark chocolate? Today we explain to you what are the differences between the two types and which would be better to choose between the two

Chocolate is certainly one of the products that is consumed the most all over the world. In fact, it is a food that everyone likes: young and old. Not like vegetables which, on the other hand, are consumed by a decidedly lower percentage of people.

Il chocolate it is a very ancient dessert that has many types, so that it can satisfy every type of palate. For this reason everyone likes it. There are many: for example, the milk one which is very sweet and has a cocoa percentage ranging between 25% and 30%, then we have the white one which is decidedly very sweet and does not contain cocoa at all, or the dark chocolate that always has at least 55% cocoa. In short, there are really a lot of them: but which one should we prefer and which hurts less than the others?

Milk or dark chocolate: which one to choose between the two

We have no doubts. What has many more benefits for our body, is definitely the dark one. For the taste, many people prefer to choose a decidedly sweeter chocolate than the dark one which is bitter, for example like children. In any case, the basic ingredient is cocoa and only the percentage changes. And maybe you won’t believe it, but the higher the percentage of cocoa, the more it’s good for you.

Everyone says chocolate is bad, but that’s not always true. This food also contains many mineral salts in addition to fats, there is magnesium, copper, potassium, iron, in short, it has many characteristics that make it even a panacea for our health.

Among the many benefits it entails, there is longevity. In fact, it seems that people who take it on a regular basis have very low blood pressure values. This even results in a function of prevention for cardiovascular diseases. Among other things they are able to reduce the amounts of your cholesterol.



Chocolate, among other things, is also a real natural antidepressant because it contains serotonin. It is a hormone that is able to give a good mood to anyone who can take it. So yes, chocolate is certainly a rather caloric food, but if you consume it in the right doses it doesn’t make you fat and it is even helpful for your health.

