here are the foods to eat immediately

Exact vitamin D support is essential for the health of our dear body, especially for the correct function of bone metabolism. Vitamin D can be obtained through a balanced diet.

You must not neglect it, because its insufficiency can cause, among other things, bone exhaustion and changes in muscle energy. In fact, vitamin D deficiency is continually present. If you don’t spend enough time outdoors or, in winter, when the weather forces you to stay indoors, it is good to add this vitamin through your diet.

While vitamin D3 is contained in animal products, vitamin D2 is found in some vegetables such as mushrooms, which represent an excellent vegan solution to vitamin D deficiency. So, having said that, we will now look together at the best foods containing vitamin D.

1) Let’s start with the herring which is a large blue fish that belongs to the Clupeidae family, undoubtedly among the very important elements in the culinary variety given by the Mediterranean diet. Herring is also a great source of vitamin B12. Moreover, it is a food at the base of immunonutrition, i.e. the diet that stimulates the immune defences.

2) Let’s continue with the salmon which lends itself to being kept in a can. Substantial and tasty, salmon is a fish full of beneficial properties for the body. In fact, it is a source of omega 3, which have a great anti-thrombosis and anti-infarction function.

It also contains vitamin A which fights against free radicals. Canned salmon has a large lower calorie index than fresh salmon. In fact, it has approximately 136 calories per 100 grams of product. Therefore, it is excellent for low-calorie but filling dishes, obviously preferring the natural one.

3) Anchovies are also part of the large blue fish family and have distinct characteristics that are beneficial to the body. In fact, anchovies are full of omega 3 and selenium.

This is essential to hinder free radicals and support thyroid function. Additionally, they possess great anti-inflammatory, antioxidant properties and help fight LDL cholesterol.

4) Finally we have mushrooms which are the only source of this totally vegetable vitamin. Like humans, mushrooms also increase the formation of vitamin D after exposure to sunlight. For this reason, wild mushrooms usually have more vitamin D than cultivated mushrooms, with dried mushrooms being the most vitamin D-rich plant foods.