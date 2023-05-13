who is the manager who will take over from Musk

Change at the top of Twitter: Elon Musk leaves and Linda Yaccarino enters. Thursday the patron of Tesla (and owner of the chirping social network) he had announced that he had found a replacement for his position as CEO (the equivalent of chief executive officer). Indeed, a substitute. She hadn’t given names and surnames and the only indication of her is having used the female pronoun («She will be starting…”, she will begin, as read in the tweet below). Then, on the Italian afternoon on Friday, the rumors were confirmed by Musk himself: it’s about Linda Yaccarino.

Elon Musk poll On the other hand the partial exit from the scene had been voted by a large majority: in December Musk had asked users if he should resign from the role of CEO, assuring that the result would be respected. Well, yes had won clearly, conquering 57.5% of the more than 17 million (yes, millions) votes. Head of advertising and partnerships for the media giant NBCUniversalYaccarino has been assumed to be Elon Musk’s replacement initially since Wall Street Journal. A news confirmed first by Dylan Byers, an expert media journalist who in a tweet claimed to have heard that name mentioned by multiple sources. Then, as mentioned, by Musk, who wrote: «I am thrilled to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! He will be primarily responsible for commercial operations, while I will focus on product design and new technologies. I look forward to working with Linda to turn this platform into X, the app for everything». X is Musk’s great project for Twitter, an application that will contain all the services we need. See also Pegasus, the Israeli Defense Minister in Paris: "We are verifying with the utmost seriousness"

Who is Linda Yaccarino Elected Women of the Year in 2022 and a graduate of Penn State University in «liberal arts and communication», from NBCUniversal site we learn that Yaccarino has been with the company since 2011, which runs a $70 billion empire every day and leads a team of over two thousand people that has generated over $100 billion in advertising sales to date and expanded the company’s reach globally. In short, exactly what Musk needs: the outgoing CEO has repeated several times that he wants to monetize his new acquisition as demonstrated by his first (false) step at the helm of the company: the controversial paid blue check.

Musk rimarrà a Twitter come Chief Technology Officer (Cto), or the head of the technological part of the social network that oversees the products, the software side and the systems on which they are based. In short, it will certainly not leave the scene and will continue to have a large influence on Twitter and on what it offers users while Yaccarino will think about how to make money through offers and partnerships as well as managing human resources. After the insane chain of layoffs and advertising in (dramatic) drop of 50%, certainly not an easy undertaking.

