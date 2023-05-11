Home » here is the brand you must never buy
Strawberries are very tasty and tasty fruits that are found on display in all supermarkets these days. We all buy strawberries because they can be prepared in a thousand ways and they are not a fruit like many others but they have such a particular taste that children and adults like them. In this period their cost is not very high because they are harvested until July and we can put them in trays ready to be eaten and appreciated.

Strawberries give off an intense smell and in the supermarket you can find different varieties: vesca, moscata, anais, diamante, albion, roxana, garda, cadonga and many others. Buying quality strawberries is not difficult as long as they are uniformly red and with the stem attached to the fruit. Be careful if there are bruised or worse moldy strawberries because in these cases it is always better to leave them and not take them home. Strawberries are good for the heart and according to some scientific research they help prevent some forms of cancer such as breast, colon and oesophageal cancer. However, not all strawberries bring all these healthy benefits to our body.

When are strawberries bad for you? Strawberries are an allergenic fruit and for this reason allergic people must limit their use. In fact, eating too many strawberries is never a good thing because they can cause skin reactions such as redness and itching. Sometimes eating too many strawberries can also lead to swollen tongue and hives. Strawberries are also the food that contains the highest amount of pesticides, which is why you have to be careful which ones you buy.

Strawberries are the most dangerous fruit for our health. In a single strawberry you could also find 9 different types of pesticides. Thanks to some studies it has been discovered that they can also contain banned pesticides which are very harmful to health. It therefore becomes very important to know how to choose strawberries and avoid taking those with pesticides which, among other things, cannot be seen and are very difficult to recognize with the naked eye. Many people who love strawberries ask us how to buy the ones that are not bad for you.

At the conclusion of this article, we recommend that you always buy organic ones that can be recognized by their homogeneous red color. In order not to bring pesticides home with the strawberries, never buy the brand that comes from abroad. Avoid choosing the brand of strawberries that in the tub have fruits with the same shape for everyone and opt instead for those whose shape is not the same for everyone. Do not buy the brand of strawberries that have some fruit with mold inside the tray.

