If you like things tidy, you can make the bed right after you get up. But an expert warns against this morning routine – and reveals which order is better.

That’s the thing with making the bed. Many have learned from an early age: When you get up, the duvet and pillow are fluffed up and then neatly folded on the mattress.

Either you stick to this habit as an adult, or you just leave the blanket rumpled on the bed in the morning.

Now there is bad news for both factions: Either way, it’s not good for the mattress, says Claudia Wieland from the Mattress Industry Association.

Do not make the bed immediately after getting up

Claudia Wieland:

Better not. It’s best to pull back the covers first. This allows moisture from the mattress and bedding to escape to the air in the room at night.

This is mainly sweat that we shed while sleeping. Then you should ventilate well – the moisture escapes from the bedroom.

Then, if you really like it that way, you can make your bed. But we recommend, for example, not to use the thick bedspreads – which people used to like to spread out over the bed. So that air can always get to the mattress and ventilate it well.

What is the best way to make the bed?

Wieland:

Personally, I fluff the duvet and turn it once so it doesn’t cover the entire mattress. Of course, that also depends a bit on the duvet, for example whether you have an airy, light duvet or a heavy one.

The firmer and heavier the duvet is, the more of the mattress it naturally covers. Depending on the filling, I also recommend shaking the pillows carefully so that the contents do not clump together.

But you shouldn’t do that with ergonomically shaped pillows made of one piece of foam. In the worst case, this could damage them.

How long should you let the mattress dry out?

Wieland:

For a few minutes. So maybe first take a shower or put on the coffee, then open the windows and make the bed.