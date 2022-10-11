The damage that junk food does to our health are often incalculable. Here are all the disadvantages of habitually consuming junk food.

The American term “junk food” is perhaps one of them which best describes one of the most serious consequences that the proliferation of capitalism and consumption have brought with their advent in the modern world.

It is in fact an expression that in Italian can be translated as “junk food”, and which refers to those industrial food products, often famous for their goodness, but which are always particularly harmful to our body.

Junk food, most industrial food is not good for our body: the reason

The food we usually consume in fast food restaurants is the best example of this. Generally junk food is characterized by a large concentration of sugars in it, but also of saturated fats and acids. Or for the addition in its components of flavors and dyes produced in the laboratory, which in most cases are certainly not a cure-all for our body. Not to mention that in the last hundred years, very often talking about industrial food means being faced with food products, perhaps even simple in their composition, made with very low quality raw materials that allow us to find them on supermarket shelves at discount prices.

Unfortunately in the long run, junk food damages our body very seriously, causing imbalances that are very difficult to manage.

The many additives created in the laboratory and added at a later time make junk food “lethal” for our body

Just think of America, that since the introduction of fast – food chains half a century ago, has quickly seen obesity become a real plague among the youngest. However, junk food is not that different from drugsjust think that one of the reasons why we like it so much, and why already the day we feel the desire to eat it again, is due to the fact that it manages to activate substances such as dopamine, when we consume it, which increase the good mood of our body.

In the long run, however, its effects on our body can be devastating. Moreover, this occurs thanks to all the additives produced in the laboratory, able to activate these dopamine receptors.

In some people, regular consumption of Jun Food also creates problems with chewing

Another little known consequence on the habitual consumption of junk food, it concerns the fact that in some subjects it induces to chew much faster, and this tends to significantly worsen our digestion. Another decisive aspect in this sense is the fact that junk food generally has a very low satiating power.

In other words, the more we eat, the more we want, and we are not induced with these foods by our body to reach the level of satiety, as happens for example with vegetables. Another very worrying aspect is that generally these are products that contain enormous quantities of salt.