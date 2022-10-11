In Meta’s view, the application of virtual reality technology will be further implemented in the increasingly popular hybrid office, as well as the interactive mode of remote collaborative work. In this Meta Connect 2022 event, in addition to further emphasizing the development of its virtual reality interactive platform Horizon, it also announced that it will integrate Zoom, Microsoft Teams and other services within the service, and even in the case of in-depth cooperation with Microsoft, users can Use the Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming game service in virtual reality.

In order to allow more people to enter the Metaverse application, Meta not only announced the launch of the new Quest Pro virtual reality headset, but also announced that more services such as NBCUniversal and Peacock will be stationed on the Quest platform. Meta also confirmed the next It will allow more people to open the Horizon platform directly through a web browser, allowing users to interact with virtual reality through connected devices such as mobile phones.

In addition to the announcement of the integration with Zoom services, it is further integrated with Microsoft services. In addition to Microsoft Teams, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also revealed that in the future, more Microsoft 365 services, as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming game services and virtual reality The application is highly integrated, allowing users to seamlessly use Microsoft services in both virtual reality and real life.

At present, such integrated services can be used through Quest 2 or the Quest Pro announced this time, and will continue to integrate Unity and Unreal Engine game engine technologies to make it easier to create more virtual reality objects and scenes. Presentation becomes more real.

On the other hand, Meta will also use a feature called “magic rooms” to allow users to mix and interact with objects that interact through virtual reality connections. This feature is currently being tested internally and is expected to be officially launched in 2023. roll out.

In 2023, Meta expects that enterprises will have a higher demand for the virtual reality collaborative work mode that integrates virtual reality and reality, so it plans to launch a device subscription service called “Quest for Business” to make it easier for enterprises to deploy , manage virtual reality headsets for internal use, and provide full technical support services.