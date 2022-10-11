Home News Treviso, inaugurated the academic year of the Medicine and Health Professions courses
Treviso, inaugurated the academic year of the Medicine and Health Professions courses

Treviso, inaugurated the academic year of the Medicine and Health Professions courses

The 2022/2023 Academic Year was inaugurated today at the Cassamarca Foundation auditorium Treviso with an event that saw 365 students representing the degree courses in Medicine and Surgery and Health Professions of the University of Padua active in the Ulss 2 educational center. .

Benazzi: Then these doctors will stay here

Benazzi: Having the courses here in Treviso will help us keep doctors and nurses here

An important day for the Healthcare Company of the Marca, which with the activation of the single-cycle Master’s Degree Course in Medicine and Surgery at the Treviso university center sees the synergistic collaboration with the University of Padua increasingly consolidated, aimed at training of future healthcare professionals.

The event, organized by Ulss 2 in the presence, among others, of the strategic direction of the health company, Professor Angelo Paolo Dei Tos, president of the School of Medicine and Surgery, and prof. Paolo Sambo, pro-rector with responsibility for policies for decentralized offices delegated by the Magnificent Rector Daniela Mapelli.

Also present were the regional councilor Sonia Brescacin, Dr. Barbara Bittoni of Azienda Zero, Dr. Paola Roma, president of the Ulss 2 Mayors’ Conference and the mayor of Treviso Mario Conte.

Cups: That’s how many there are

Here are the numbers of medical professions following courses in Treviso

The event was an opportunity to thank prof. Carlo Agostini, outgoing president of the Degree Course in Nursing and coordinator of the Organizing Committee of the Degree Course in Medicine and Surgery, who was awarded a plaque for the commendable work done in recent years in favoring the growth of the Degree Courses in Medicine and Surgery and Nursing in the Treviso office.

See also  Pastry shop, laboratory, rooms. In Treviso Nascimben invests in San Lazzaro

