High blood pressure is a condition characterized by high blood pressure in the arteries, which is specified by the amount of blood that is pumped by the heart and the resistance of the arteries to blood flow.

It affects about 30% of the adult population of both genders and, in women, is more common after menopause. To lower blood pressure there are many precautions that we can implement: do not smoke, do regular physical activity, and keep an adequate body weight, preferring for a healthy and correct diet.

Here is the list of foods that lower blood pressure: the expert speaks.

A correct diet includes: avoiding fried foods. Eat lots of vegetables, fruits, and lower-fat dairy products. Prefer foods full of potassium, magnesium and calcium. Add moderate measures of whole grains, fish, poultry, and nuts to your diet.

Limit foods that are high in saturated fat, such as fatty meats, whole dairy products, and tropical oils such as coconut, palm kernel, and palm oils. It is also necessary to limit the intake of salt up to 2,300 milligrams per day and finally limit sugary drinks and sweets. Now let’s see the best foods that lower blood pressure. Let’s start with the walnuts. These play a very important role in the coordination of diastolic blood pressure, which slows the progression towards cardiac inadequacy.

Then, including walnuts in a lower saturated fat diet can also help lower central blood pressure. Watermelon is very strong against high blood pressure. Full of potassium, l-citrulline and lycopene, watermelon is a delicious food that helps maintain heart health. Indeed, watermelon consumption has been specifically linked to a reduction in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

Finally, fatty fish such as salmon and trout, but also the typical blue fish of the Mediterranean Sea, such as swordfish, sardines, anchovies, cod, mackerel, herring, are an excellent source of acids. omega-3 fats, which can also play an important role in reducing them.

Inserting at least two fish-based meals a week is very important to keep it under control, and to reduce the risk of negative heart outcomes. Here are the best foods to eat if you suffer from high blood pressure. If you follow our guidelines you will be able to bring it down.