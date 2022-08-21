Home News Spiz d’Agner, stone on his hand: injured mountaineer recovered by helicopter
News

Spiz d’Agner, stone on his hand: injured mountaineer recovered by helicopter

by admin
Dolomiti Emergency has also filmed two Venetian hikers “exhausted” for having spent the night in the open when returning from the via ferrata degli Alleghesi

BELLUNO. A stone falls off: a mountaineer from Bergamo who injured his hand was injured. But the mountain rescue began early this Sunday, August 21: at 7 am two Venetian hikers were recovered, exhausted after a night in the open returning from the Ferrata degli Alleghesi, both still unharmed.

At around 8.30 the helicopter flew to the foot of Spiz d’Agner, where a mountaineer was injured by a stone fall. The 51-year-old from Bergamo found himself with three companions almost in the saddle, on the last pitch of the hoof leading to the start of the Via Oggioni, when a stone from above hit him in the hand, causing him an important trauma. From the helicopter ambulance, the helicopter rescue technician was lowered with a 95-meter winch, reached the injured person and with him overcame the last pitch of the rope to the saddle, from where they were both hoisted on board with 60 meters of winch. . The climber was transported to the Agordo hospital, while his companions returned independently.

An hour and a half earlier, at 7, the Dolomiti Emergency helicopter took off in the direction of the Civetta, as two hikers returning yesterday from the normal had left the path and spent the night in the open. The two, a 46-year-old from Padua and a 47-year-old from Pianiga (VE), after having climbed the Ferrata degli Alleghesi, had continued the journey to return to the valley, but along the Tivan Path they had lost track, ending up among the pines in a channel 200 meters below and there they had spent the night, then sounding the alarm in exhaustion.

After having identified them during the overflight, the air ambulance landed the helicopter rescue technician nearby in hovering, who reached them and helped to return with him to the easy point for recovery. Once on board, the two hikers were dropped off in Pala Favera.

