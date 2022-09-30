from Milan editorial office

They represent the first cause of death in the female universe. The foundation of the San Donato Group launches an (anonymous) online survey aimed at Lombard women. The information will be used as scientific publications to promote gender medicine

On the occasion of the World heart dayThursday 29 September, the foundation of the San Donato Group launches the female cardiovascular research and prevention project: «A call for women – Call me project», supported by Go Red for Womenthe association committed to protecting heart health with support from the American Heart Association.

The program is led by the doctor Serenella Castelvecchio, head of cardiovascular prevention and gender medicine at the San Donato Polyclinic, and will start from a web survey aimed at Lombard women who have reached 18 years of age. “Cardiovascular diseases are responsible, in Italy, for 35.8% of all deaths and affect women more than men – explains Castelvecchio -. Thanks to this survey, we will have a precise photograph of the state of health of the Lombard female population, from which to start to identify personalized treatment strategies. The next step will be to propose screening for the collection of clinical and laboratory data ».

Cardiovascular diseases represent the first cause of death in the female universe and it is increasingly the younger generations who pay the costs, poorly informed of their own risk profile, which includes factors known as hypertension or smoking but also pathologies such as depression and eating disorders. See also Alcohol, does it help to induce sleep? Not so, its effects

The survey will consist of questions that investigate lifestyle, state of health, eating habits, familiarity with some pathologies and sources of information that women use. The study will be coordinated by a multidisciplinary group of professionals already active in the clinical, management and research sectors. Completing the questionnaire online, anonymously, will take no more than ten minutes: the information will be stored in a data protection database, then analyzed and made known as scientific publications to promote more specific research towards gender medicine.

