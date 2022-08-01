Monkeypox is now an alarm, this disease, which has also arrived in Italy, is bringing almost the whole world to its knees. Let’s find out what happens.

Just yesterday the first death linked to vaiolo of monkeys also in Europe, it happened in Spain. Meanwhile, the emergency is also triggered in the USA, in San Francisco and in the New York region. Across the world, the alarm has now gone off.

Monkeypox alarm: the current situation

The first death was recorded in Spain. The situation worsens, but unfortunately the worrying thing are the symptoms of the disease; very often weeks pass before discovering them …

The fear, therefore, is that we will meet one fast transmission for the difficulty of identifying the initial symptoms. The data to date worry a little. At the moment the confirmed cases are about 17 thousand in the world and are concentrated mainly between Europa e United States. That’s why the alarm goes off.

In addition to death, there are 4,298 cases in Spain, of which 120 are hospitalized. The first death also occurred in Brazil: this is a 41-year-old man who already had serious health problems. There are almost a thousand cases in the country. New York and San Francisco have declared a health emergency due to about 5000 cases.

Vaccines in the US are few and it is being understood how to intensify the doses; the same thing in Europe where the situation does not improve: France also has 2000 cases by now and in Italy 479 cases.

ECDC suggests that focus on the timely identification, management and reporting of new disease casesenhancing:

actions aimed at tracking contacts

the diagnostic capability for orthopoxviruses

the availability of smallpox vaccines, antivirals and personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals

Monkey pox: how the infection occurs and symptoms

According to the current situation, scientists have been able to see how this new virus is transmitted. We want to warn you and let you know how to be careful: contagion occurs with direct contact with an infected person, as with covid, through:

the skin and mucous membranes (eg, eyes, nose, mouth, genitals);

blisters and skin lesions (secreted or infected blood);

respiratory tract secretions or large respiratory droplets;

recently contaminated objects (indirect transmission: eg sheets, towels, clothing, hygiene items, doorknobs).

It is currently uncertain whether monkeypox can also spread via sperm or vaginal secretion.

As for the symptoms, they can be mild and sometimes even more severe. Encephalitis affecting the central nervous system were also found among the hospitalized people, however here are the symptoms:

high fever

fatigue and muscle aches

swollen lymph nodes

rash

genital or anal inflammation

However, symptoms vary from person to person.