High cholesterol is not always considered a real disease, rather a form of widespread “disorder” which, at least in the collective imagination, is closely linked to the context of nutrition, and which can therefore be kept “under control” by the food.

In reality it is a disease in all respects, and not necessarily caused by a wrong or irregular diet, as this lipid is naturally developed by the body as an important resource for the cells and for the creation of bile, if in right quantities.

It has a “waxy” consistency and if it is found in excessive quantities in the body it tends to accumulate inside the walls of the arteries, thus negatively influencing the entire cardiovascular system over time, thus increasing any heart-related diseases.

However, it is a value that is not only influenced by food, which contributes minimally: 80% of cholesterol is produced endogenously (therefore by our body) and only 20% exogenously, i.e. introduced by agents external. There is no real “cure” but a series of behaviours, if not virtuous, at least responsible.

Among the almost surprisingly most effective remedies is simple movement, as a normal motor activity comparable to a walk of at least 30 minutes a day reduces this value, which in any case is influenced by what we eat. What increases cholesterol is also food that is digested too quickly, therefore more space for foods such as bread, pasta and brown rice, but also spelt, oats and barley and in general any form of “low-processed” food.

Simple and natural condiments such as olive oil, white meats and oily fish, as well as tea represent foods that have a lot of specific influence if they are part of a balanced diet.

It is therefore in general the lifestyle to influence a lot in this sense.