Basically, every time Microsoft updates or upgrades the Windows system, or even repairs and updates, it will bring various bugs, and this time is no exception, and it is Intel users who are affected for the first time.

In the Patch Day on Tuesday, Microsoft pushed a series of repair updates for Win11 and Win10. However, after the KB5022360 update, some users reported that the program would crash, and the error message “apphelp.dll is missing” would pop up. The problem of this bug is not minor, and it will happen frequently after the update, but all the users who have been tricked have installed Intel software, and no AMD users have been affected.

This reason is also related to the old version of Intel’s driver. After investigation, Microsoft also confirmed the problem. It has locked the environment of Intel PC, and only users who use graphics card drivers with versions 26.20.100.7463 to 30.0.101.1190 are affected.

Microsoft said that users can alleviate the problem by installing an Intel graphics card driver with a version higher than 30.0.101.1190. In view of the severity of the problem, Microsoft said that it will release a new fix soon, but did not provide a specific time.