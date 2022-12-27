During the Christmas holidays there is something that can never be missing from our tables: we are talking about dried fruit.

In short, who among us doesn’t have almonds, peanuts and walnuts to eat while waiting for the main course or during meals?

Obviously, it’s always recommended not to overdo the portions, but today we want to explain in detail what the benefits of these foods are.

Are you ready to discover them?

Dried fruit and benefits: that’s why you don’t have to eat it only for Christmas

As we have already anticipated, dried fruit is almost a certainty during the Christmas holidays, because it is never missing.

Furthermore, its consumption has increased dramatically in recent years. Still, it’s important that you know that you shouldn’t have it just for Christmas.

What are the reasons for this statement? In reality it is a very simple matter: dried fruit brings significant benefits to our health.

Want some examples? We’ll do it right away.

Those who train have numerous benefits from taking a portion of dried fruit before playing sport, because in this way they will receive a large dose of energy.

Likewise, it is also recommended to consume dried fruit for vegans and vegetarians, for increase the amount of protein introduced.

Finally, a benefit that you may not know about dried fruit is linked to cholesterol levels: it allows you to raise good cholesterol and lower bad cholesterol.

In short, did you understand why we recommend consuming it only at Christmas but including dried fruit in your normal diet? Obviously, as we have also pointed out previously, you will have to limit the doses, in order not to have adverse effects.

Furthermore, we always advise you to make an ad hoc food plan with a nutritionist, in order to exactly quantify your need for this food.

Other benefits of dried fruit: here’s what they are

Did you think we had finished discovering the benefits of dried fruit? In this case, you were wrong.

In fact, this typically Christmas food is also rich in vitamins and mineral salts, such as phosphorus, potassium and magnesium. These are important macronutrients that should never be lacking in those who maintain a balanced and healthy food style.

Moreover, inside nuts you will be able to find large concentrations of Omega 3 and Omega 6which are good for the heart and for the entire cardiovascular system.

As we anticipated in the previous paragraph, it is the cholesterol level that benefits. In fact, dried fruit reduces the bad one and increases the good one, “cleaning up” the entire cardiovascular system, especially the arteries.

Finally, according to a study conducted by the Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio hospital in Milan, dried fruit is a panacea for triglycerides, because it decreases the levels of these sugars in the blood.

How to eat dried fruit? Some advice for you

How can I eat dried fruit so as not to lose all its beneficial properties? Of course you will have to be careful with the salt. In fact, although you can find numerous versions of your favorite dried fruit on the market, in some cases even very salty, you must always keep in mind that this is already naturally salty.

As a result, adding this ingredient would greatly increase the level of sodium you take into your body.

What is the best dried fruit according to nutritionists?

As we have stated, there are a great many varieties of nuts on the market. But which is the best? If we have to refer to the benefits it brings to the body, we can say that the best ones are nightsbecause they are rich in Omega 3.

However, even the almonds they have remarkable beneficial effects, especially for all those people who maintain an active lifestyle, training regularly.

This does not mean that other varieties of nuts, such as cashews, peanuts, pistachios or hazelnuts should be demonized.

Again, we recommend contacting a nutritionist to have an ad hoc food plan for your needs.

When is dried fruit not recommended?

As with any food, there are people for whom eating it is not recommended. We are referring to those who suffer from irritable bowel syndrome.

This because dried fruit is rich in fiber and, in fact, slows down digestion.

Furthermore, a second group of people who should limit the amount of nuts are those who are overweight. In fact, walnuts, almonds, peanuts, etc. are very caloric. Therefore, a serving of 25 to 30 grams per day is recommended, usually as a snack.

