by admin
Here’s how to lower your blood sugar with these 6 foods

High blood sugar is one pre-diabetes pathological condition which can cause health imbalances. But you knew you can lower blood sugar with these 6 foods?

A bad lifestyle, stress and other diseases certainly do not help to lower blood sugar, there are specific foods you can eat, especially in summer to improve the solution.

Fruits like persimmons, figs, bananas, grapes, dried fruit, candied fruit and canned fruit they are the ones that are generally not recommended for people suffering from diabetes; fruit yoghurt and industrial juices should also be avoided. These contain a lot more sugar and only raise your blood sugar.

High blood sugar symptoms

  • need to drink frequently: when you have a glycemic peak you have a dry throat and need to drink
  • blurred vision: As diabetes destroys eye health, hyperglycemia also damages vision
  • Feeling tired: hotter blood sugar does not get along at all, so you may feel more tired especially after meals.
  • needing to urinate more frequently than usual, particularly at night (polyuria)
  • unexplained weight loss.
  • headache
  • nausea and vomit

Lower your blood sugar with these 6 foods

A perfect diet to hinder high blood sugar is one made of fruits and vegetables. Here’s what to eat:

  • Spinach: excellent for lowering blood sugar because they are low-calorie and with a low glycemic index.
  • Fresh seasonal fruit, which includes natural sugars such as apples, pears, oranges and strawberries, medlars, apricots, peaches and raspberries. But do not exaggerate
  • Whole grains which contain a lot of fiber and have a low glycemic index
  • Avena: excellent source of fiber and protein capable of lowering blood sugar
  • Spices: they help the basal metabolism and are low-calorie; several studies have proven its benefits on blood sugar, weight and blood pressure. Powerful hypoglycemic and hypotensive, the spice in question was administered for 12 weeks, in doses of 2 grams per day, to 58 individuals of both sexes, suffering from diabetes. The research, conducted in England, thus revealed a consistent reduction in fasting glucose levels, and a lowering, within the normal range, of diastolic and systolic pressure, body mass index and waistline;
  • Legumes: excellent source of protein, they fortify the heart and are excellent allies for diabetes.
Generally you have to prefer low-calorie foods, with lots of vitamins and low in sugars.

