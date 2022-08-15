Before the Gamescom 2022 to be held in Cologne, Germany, famous game producer Hideo Kojima posted a photo on his personal Twitter and stated that he had “temporarily completed editing”, causing many fans to speculate that Hideo Kojima may be preparing to announce the next game, which may be Announced during Gamescom 2022.

It is not yet possible to confirm the details of the game content that Hideo Kojima is expected to launch next, but it has been confirmed that in cooperation with Microsoft, a new form of game will be produced using Microsoft’s cloud streaming technology, so it is likely to be announced when Microsoft announces the new game lineup. .

Although there have been many previous rumors that Hideo Kojima may plan to recreate the continuation of the “Silent Hill” series, or to adapt the content, and even recently expressed his desire to make horror-themed games, there is still no clear news to confirm such claims. .

Gamescom 2022 is expected to be held from August 24th to 28th, and will be displayed in the form of physical events combined with online content. It is expected that many game works will be announced at that time.

