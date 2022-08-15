Home News One year and 8 months old girl dies overwhelmed by the reverse car driven by her father
News

by admin
Tragedy in the Venetian. A one year and eight month old girl died after being hit by a car in Tombelle di Vigonovo driven by her father.

The alarm went off immediately with several calls to 118 but for the little girl there was nothing to do. The incident took place near the victim’s home around 11.20 this morning.

According to an initial reconstruction, the child was hit during a reverse maneuver performed by the driver of the vehicle, the father, who did not notice the presence of his daughter.

Calls to 118 were immediate but the girl, despite several resuscitation attempts, died of severe crushing injuries sustained in the impact. The father and family members are in shock.

The Carabinieri of Vigonovo and Chioggia are investigating the matter and, among other things, have informed the judicial authority.

