by admin
VOLPIANO

Back to work last Saturday, August 6, under the orders of the new coach Licio Russo, Volpiano Pianese is preparing to face the championship of Excellence group A aiming first of all at a peaceful salvation. Once achieved, it will be possible to think of more prestigious objectives.

The Volpianese team met at Goia, where they will carry out all the pre-season preparation and some friendlies. The first will be tomorrow, Saturday 13 August, starting at 6 pm against the Turin players of Vanchiglia, another militant formation in Excellence, at Goia di Volpiano. Two other friendlies have already been defined: on Thursday 18 August, again at 6 pm in front of the friendly public, it will then be the turn of the cuneesi del Bra, another team of excellence, while the bar will rise on Saturday 20, when the formation of the Russian technician he will see Serie D against Asti, once again at 6 pm and in Volpiano.

The secretary of the Canavese club, Enzo De Benedittiis explains: «We come from the merger of two realities, La Pianese, a team of Excellence and Volpiano di Promotion, at this moment of the season it is essential to find the right mix to be able to play a good championship. A very tough tournament awaits us, because group A is, in my humble opinion, more difficult than B, since there are teams such as Biellese, Borgaro (the former Pititto plays), Eureka Settimo, Verbania and Aygreville which are all candidates to navigate in the high-ranking districts, while the others are all equipped to battle every Sunday to achieve salvation ».

See also  Little glory for the hosts "our" forced to the rear

Here is the squad that is working under the orders of Mr. Russo. The goalkeepers will be Gabriel Baiocchi, Simone Disint, both from 2005, Matteo Longo and obviously Danilo Tunno. In defense we will have Jacopo Cavallari (2003), Davide Cristino, Simone Enrico (2003), Alessio Ferraris, Matteo Fontana and Lorenzo Grandini (2003). In midfield there will be: Lorenzo Bernard, Tommaso Borin (2005), Tommaso Burdisso, Stefano Cavalla (2004), Vittorio Del Buono, Luca Dimasi, Luca Gerbaudo, Nelson Kemayou Merlin (2005) and Nicolò Manzani. Finally in attack we will have: Edoardo Artiglia, Manuel Brunod, Sebastiano Lauritano (2002), Gustavo Lima Barboso, Alfonso Mascolo and Stefano Sponzilli. –

L. P.

